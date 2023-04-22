iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,186,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130,154 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
