iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,186,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.