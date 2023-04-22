iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 577,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 102,036 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $51.37.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $905.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

