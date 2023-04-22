Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 18,027 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Itaú Corpbanca Increases Dividend

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Featured Articles

