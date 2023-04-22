IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,922,350. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 460,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases.

Featured Articles

