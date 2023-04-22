J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.26 and a 200 day moving average of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.