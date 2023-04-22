J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.12).

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.9 %

SBRY opened at GBX 281.70 ($3.49) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.77. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 283 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company has a market cap of £6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,126.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

