Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on J. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 237.40 ($2.94).
