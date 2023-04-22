Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 34,039 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after buying an additional 970,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

STX stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

