Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,077 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Compass Diversified worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,735,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.1 %

CODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $18.86 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $594.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently -416.67%.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.