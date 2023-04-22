Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JET2. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($24.38) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,600 ($19.80) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($15.89) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 637.40 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.26). The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,605.00, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

