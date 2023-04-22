Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $247,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.