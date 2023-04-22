JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $67.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $180,838.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,961.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $180,838.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,202 shares of company stock worth $1,505,641. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.