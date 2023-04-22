Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,760

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,170 ($26.85) to GBX 1,760 ($21.78) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,491 ($18.45) to GBX 1,524 ($18.86) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $3.37 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.