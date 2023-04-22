Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.55 on Friday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
