Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.55 on Friday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.