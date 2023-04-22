KB Home Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

KB Home has raised its dividend by an average of 37.7% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 550,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.