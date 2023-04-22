KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.88, but opened at $42.07. KB Home shares last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 411,569 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

KB Home Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KB Home by 760.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 482,774 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 94,017 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in KB Home by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

