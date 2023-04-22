Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target to $16.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock worth $138,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

