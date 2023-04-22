Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,114 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.27.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

