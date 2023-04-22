Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $96,275,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 982,346 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 813,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

