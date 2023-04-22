Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $182,000 Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of RA stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

