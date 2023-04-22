Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $202,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $21.02 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

