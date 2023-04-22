Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 114.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Financial

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Columbia Financial stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.86.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

