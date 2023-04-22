Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $110.92.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

