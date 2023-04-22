Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $9,847,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.40 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

