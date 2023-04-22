Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

EGBN stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $836.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

