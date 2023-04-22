KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.83.

THOR Industries stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

