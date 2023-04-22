KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,954,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

