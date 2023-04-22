Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Up 2.9 %

KNTK opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $102,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 79.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kinetik by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.