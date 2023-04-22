Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 300.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.