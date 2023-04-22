Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average is $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.