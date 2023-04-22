Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.35 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $670.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.79 and a 200 day moving average of $607.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.