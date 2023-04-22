Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $551,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $5,016,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 3,557.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Datadog by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,264.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $130.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

