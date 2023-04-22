Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,017,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,723,000 after purchasing an additional 181,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

