Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 652.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,549,000 after buying an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 106.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 137.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,149,000 after buying an additional 81,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $319.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $328.87. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,321.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.