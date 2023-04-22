Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,198 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $7,915,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.