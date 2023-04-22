Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 20,734 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE KD opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.