Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 775 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $372.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

