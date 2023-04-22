Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $248,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7 %

Snowflake stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

