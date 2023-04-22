Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

