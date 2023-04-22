Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.24.

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.14 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

