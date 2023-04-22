Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $517.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

