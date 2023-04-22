Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.52% from the company’s previous close.
Lavoro Price Performance
LVRO stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Lavoro has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $15.82.
About Lavoro
