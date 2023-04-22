Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Trading Up 3.6%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.25 and last traded at $113.19. Approximately 495,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,180,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,256,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

