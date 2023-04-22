LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

