Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 4,841 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $58,140.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65.

LIND opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

