Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $430.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.31), with a volume of 7044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.26).

Literacy Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £255.60 million and a P/E ratio of 317.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.62.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

