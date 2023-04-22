Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $496.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $478.00 to $496.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT opened at $482.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

