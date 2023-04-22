Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average is $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

