Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases 184 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.