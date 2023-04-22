Macquarie Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Macquarie from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

